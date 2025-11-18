PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea U3A open day attracts visitors to community centre

Burnham-On-Sea U3A welcomed dozens of local residents to its annual Open Day on Saturday (November 15th), showcasing the wide range of activities and social opportunities available to retired and semi-retired members of the community.

The event at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road saw a steady flow of visitors, with 20 groups on hand to promote their activities and answer questions.

The U3A provides a friendly environment for those no longer in full-time employment to pursue new interests, revisit old hobbies, or simply enjoy socialising.

Popular activities include table tennis, Keep Fit, French conversation, Philosophy, and crafts, alongside monthly coach trips to nearby towns and places of interest.

Chair Gail Norton said: “We had lots of visitors through the day to meet group leaders, see what’s on offer, and find out how they can get involved in a wide variety of groups.”

“Whether you’re looking to stay active, learn something new, or make new friends, there’s something for everyone.”

Further details about Burnham-On-Sea U3A can be found at burnhamu3a.com or by emailing secretary@burnhamu3a.com.