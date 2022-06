Burnham-On-Sea’s Abbeyfield Independent Living House has held a luncheon to mark The Queen’s Jubilee.

David Underwood, Chairman of the Trustees, says: “Over 30 guests, including residents, trustees, friends and relatives enjoyed a two course meal prepared by the staff in the garden.”

“A toast to Her Majesty The Queen was proposed by the Burnham and Highbridge Town Crier, Alistair Murray.”

“Excellent food and company was enjoyed by all and the weather was kind to us also.”