Union jacks were fluttering and patriotic tunes were sung when the Edithmead Windmill Bar and Bistro held a special celebration for The Queen’s Jubilee on Friday (June 3rd).

A street party, hog roast and tea party were held with a line-up of stirring music through the decades, led by singer Jordan Hill.

Dozens of people from the Burnham-On-Sea area attended the successful afternoon, photographed here by Jonathan Smith.

Organisers at the Edithmead Windmill Bar and Bistro thanked all those who had come along.

