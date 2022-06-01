A line-up of varied events is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this week to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The two towns are organising street parties, a parade, a classic car show, music performances, beacon lightings, and a shopping trail to mark the big Royal milestone.

Here’s the current line-up of scheduled events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge:

Thursday 2nd June

A ‘Cake & Coronation’ Jubilee event will be held in Burnham-On-Sea town centre from 10-4pm with free cake for all and a variety of entertainment plus a coronation of a community queen, Mary Nicholson, at 10.30am. Read more here.

At 2pm, the Town Crier will read a proclamation in Burnham town centre next to the fountain to announce the lighting of a beacon on Burnham jetty at 9.45pm.

At 2.30pm, the Town Crier will read a proclamation in Highbridge next to the Community Centre to announce the evening lighting of a beacon at St John’s Church at 9.45pm.

At 4pm, a ‘Jubilee Parade’ will be held in Burnham, starting at the Somerset and Dorset pub, and then walking along Pier St, North Esplanade, Vicarage St, Victoria St and the High St. It will last around 30 minutes and will feature local groups and dignitaries.

The ‘Lighting of Beacons’ will take place on the Jetty in Burnham and at St John’s Church in Highbridge and will start with choirs singing the ‘song for the commonwealth’ at 9.30pm before the beacon lighting ceremonies. The beacons will be lit at 9.45pm. Further beacons will be lit on Brent Knoll, Brean Down and West Huntspill as part of the national beacons chain.

A ‘Jubilee Shopping Trail’ is being held in Burnham-On-Sea Town Centre organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade until June 12th. Visitors and residents are invited to follow Royal-themed clues around 32 shops and businesses to win cash prizes. Read more here.

Friday 3rd June

A ‘Street Party’ and tea party will be held at £10 per person with music through the decades featuring Jordan Hill with a hog roast at The Windmill Bar and Bistro in Edithmead. Call 01278 786704 for more details.

East Huntspill will host a classic car display at East Huntspill Playing Fields from noon. Also includes stalls, games & refreshments with donations for good causes. Free entry.

Saturday 4th June

Burnham’s special ‘Jubilee Vintage Vehicle Display’ will feature vehicles through the Queen’s reign in the town centre from 10am-4pm. Organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club, this unique free event will feature dozens of fantastic classic vehicles in Burnham’s High Street and Victoria Street. Visitors and residents will be encouraged to see the vehicles and also support local shops and eateries. There will also be a special performance by Rock Choir at just after 1pm in Burnham High Street near Lloyds Bank. The Mayor will choose the winning vehicle and present a trophy. Read more here.

A ‘Display of Royal Memorabilia’ will be held by Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group at the Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road from 10.30am-4pm with a special flower arrangement, plus a display of coins, stamps, photos of the Queen’s visit to Highbridge Radio Station, a display of historical findings and also unusual Royal memorabilia items.

A Jubilee Sailing Race will be held in Burnham at around 9am with the boats and yachts decorated in red, white and blue colours. View from the seafront.

‘A right royal jubilee jam’ will be held at Morland Community Hub in Highbridge. This family event will run from 12pm-5pm with street art, a DJ, Punch and Judy, a Magician and a Childrens Tea Party. Read more here.

A ‘Jubilee Sports Day’ will be held featuring local sports and recreation clubs from 10am-2pm and including a coaches vs U16s football match at 2pm at Highbridge Recreation Ground next to Southwell House.

A ‘Famous Strawberry Tea’ will be held from 3pm – 5pm at Hope Baptist Church in Church St, Highbridge.

‘A right Royal Rave Up’ will feature outdoor Live Music from seven decades between 5pm-10pm in Market St and at Southwell House, Highbridge.

A ‘Jubilee Celebration at the Dunstan House’ will run from 3-5pm with face painting, balloon modelling and a pick n mix, plus live music in the evening.

Sunday 5th June

‘Jubilee Party in the Park’ will be held in Burnham’s Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5.15pm with live music, stalls and refreshments. Featuring Keith O’Connell, Ollie and Mel, The Boneyard Blues Band, Little Secrets, and Daft Folk. Free entry.

‘Sunday Jubilee Craft Market’ with activities for all the family in Southwell Gardens in Highbridge from 10am – 2pm.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be playing on the Esplanade on Sunday 5th of June at 2pm (near the Bayview Cafe).

‘A Jubilee Tea Party’ will be held from 4pm – 6pm for those aged 70+ at Highbridge Community Hall in Market St, Highbridge. Call 01278 788134 to book your free place.

If you have an event to add to this list, please contact Burnham-On-Sea.com.