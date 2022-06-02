Crowds of people flocked to Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Thursday (2nd June) when a Jubilee celebration was held.

As part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, a ‘Cake & Coronation’ event and parade was held.

The day, hosted Burnham Retail Group, began with the Coronation of the town’s own Burnham Jubilee Queen, Mary Nicholson, who had been nominated by local residents.

Side shows of circus acts, Cirque d’Silk Gymnasts, stilt walkers, jugglers, Punch and Judy, magicians and live music also took place during the day along with stalls, displays including boxing and craft making, and competitions.

At lunchtime, children from several local schools also sat at tables set up along the High Street to enjoy outdoor lunches in the sunshine.

The event, supported by Rotary Club, saw large crowds through the day and led up to a Jubilee Parade at 4pm.

It was led by local dignitaries, including the Mayor, the Jubilee Queen, service people include BARB, Coastguards and the fire service, plus local children from Lisa Jane Dance School. Watch video of the parade below.

It wended its way along the seafront, into Victoria Street and returned along the High Street.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces enjoying the celebrations in the sunshine on a very successful day.”