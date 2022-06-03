Three fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to tackle a house blaze in Highbridge.

A dog was rescued fron the property during the incident in Homestead Avenue at a new development of properties.

A fire service spokesman says: “A total of 3 fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were mobilised following reports from local residents of smoke issuing from the window of a 3 storey town house at Homestead Avenue in Highbridge.”

“The occupants were out at the time the fire started but the family dog was home and crews rescued it shortly after arriving on scene, administering oxygen therapy via a special animal mask.”

“The occupants soon returned home whereby the dog was left in their care and advised to be checked out by their vet.”

“The fire, which started accidentally, was extinguished using 4 breathing apparatus, 2 main jets and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke, which caused 100% damage to the lounge and dining room, and 10% fire damage.”

“The incident was brought under control on June 1st at 6.32pm and duty of care was left with the occupants.”