Over 60 people have attended a special event at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre & Arts Centre to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Over 60 people were booked in at the three-hour event in the main hall, which was organised by Hellend’s Kitchen, as pictured here.

Paul Hellend says: “Everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves – there was plenty of food, great music, unlimited refreshments plus a ‘Quizabeth II’ and other activities.  We had a real community atmosphere!”

“Thank you to everyone who came along and also to everyone who stayed to help clear up, – it was much appreciated!”

 
