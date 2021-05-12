Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre held its virtual AGM on Wednesday (May 12th) when the Chairman Mike Lang looked back on a ‘challenging’ year.

He thanked the volunteers who run the facilities in Burnham’s Cassis Close following a difficult year for the centre with reduced income from bookings due to the pandemic.

He said one of the highlights of the past year had been Bay Centre secretary Jan Bonus receiving a civic award for her work for the centre.

“Many of our groups are yet to return, for one reason or another, and our amazing Secretary Jan has been instrumental in obtaining pandemic support grants during the year to keep the centre financially sound,” said Mike.

Mike is pictured presenting her with a bouquet of flowers ahead of the virtual meeting.

He added: “I wish to extend grateful thanks to our supportive committee members, and effective treasurer sub-committee, Jan, John and Jim. Also, many thanks go to Jim and Warren for their constant dedication in providing emergency repairs during difficult times.”

Another highlight had taken place in September 2020 when the BoSFest committee had hired the centre for a live streaming music event which had been very successful.