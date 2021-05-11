A new refreshments stand is set to be introduced in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront gardens in Marine Cove for the first time from today (Wednesday, May 12th).

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the gardens, has granted a concession for the food kiosk.

Claire Faun, spokeswoman for the council, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Following consultation with the Friends of Marine Cove, there will be a refreshment stand situated in Marine Cove.”

“It is hoped that this will add to the pleasure of the many visitors who stop to enjoy the tranquil Edwardian gardens, just off The Esplanade.”

“The refreshment stand has been granted permission on a trial basis until October to gauge interest and practicability.”

She adds: “The stand will be selling hot and cold drinks and light refreshments to visitors and residents.”

“The concession is subject to conditions that the owner is fully responsible for tidying up any litter at the end of each day’s trading.”