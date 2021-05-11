Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea will welcome two of its celebrity patrons today (Wednesday) who will help the charity relaunch its fundraising appeal for a new wildlife treatment centre.

Michaela Strachan and Martin Hughes-Games – both well-known for presenting wildlife and nature shows including Springwatch – will be on hand at the charity’s centre in East Huntspill to help with the building work and lend their support to the appeal.

The charity has been raising funds for the new treatment centre for a few years and in 2020 has raised enough to begin construction of the new building which, when completed, will help its staff provide urgent care for the roughly 5,000 wildlife admissions it sees every year.

The new wildlife treatment centre is a big step in the modernisation of this much-loved local charity which has been operating under difficult conditions in recent years, with a lot of its facilities currently housed in temporary portacabins.

Work is well underway on the new building, which is due for completion in October 2021.

The charity has raised enough for the main two-storey part of the building, which comprises its reception, assessment room, orphan room and offices, and is now appealing to supporters and local businesses to help with the ‘last push’.

They still require roughly £85,000 to complete the building in its entirety, which also includes a wildlife hospital wing with specialist rooms for the different species it treats.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue patron Michaela Strachan says: “A new wildlife treatment centre will completely transform Secret World and enable the charity to look after more animals in a more efficient, practical way.”

“We completely support this appeal as we know it will make a real difference – please do whatever you can to help.”

To learn more about the appeal, visit https://www.secretworld.org/treatmentcentre.