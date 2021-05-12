An artist near Burnham-On-Sea is launching a series of new art classes this month for adults and children.

Liz Rayner from Heron’s Dyke Art Studio is organising the classes to help encourage creativity in the area.

“There are two fabulous art courses, both concentrating on inland nature and written especially for the spring and summer of 2021.”

“These courses are for post lockdown when we all want to get into something fresh and new.”

“They’re courses for anyone who loves art, whether you are a complete beginner or a dab hand with a paintbrush. There are lots of different media but also some crafty connections too using lots of innovative ways to record your findings.”

“The courses embrace a series of ideas you may wish to follow but will always encourage individualism and aim to enrich your experience of art and creativity.”

The adults classes will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from May 18/19 to July 27/28. Ten sessions cost from £90 to include tuition and excellent studio facilities.

The children’s classes will be held on Saturday afternoons from June 12 to July 17. Five sessions cost £50, including tuition, all ceramic and firing costs, most craft materials, and excellent studio facilities.

Liz says: “I am an art teacher first. I have trained at Art College, for the art bit and College of Education, for the teaching bit. I have a Bachelor of Education in Art and Design. I have taught for over 35 years in schools, where I was a head of department, and in adult education, both at adult education centres, and my own studio.”

“I have taught an age range from 4 to 94 years old! But I am also an artist. I will always try to be producing a piece of artwork in line with the theme we are working on, and have hundreds of examples to inspire you.”

Call 01934 750492 for more details or visit the studio on Facebook at Heron’s Dyke Art Studio in Lympsham (BS24 0DY).