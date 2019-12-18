Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is holding its annual Carol Service on Sunday evening (December 22nd).
The service will begin at 6.00pm and will include a programme of familiar carols to get the congregation in a festive mood.
There will be contributions from the Church Choir and St Andrew’s School, alongside traditional readings and prayers.
Christmas at St Andrew’s in Burnham-On-Sea:
Friday 20th December
- 7.00pm Christmas Concert with Richard Lennox and Fran Bowkett among others – a mixture of seasonal music for all tastes. Tickets available on the door.
Saturday 21st December
- 4.00pm – Solstice celebration to mark the turning of the year and the return of light. A mixture of reflection, songs and feasting – open to all.
Sunday 22nd December
- 6.00pm – Community Carol Service – Traditional Carols will blend with music from the Church choir and contributions by the choir of St Andrew’s School.
Christmas Eve
- 5.15pm Christingle – Note this is a change of time from some of the posters up around the town. A special collection will be taken at the Christingle to support the work of the Children’s Society, who work with vulnerable children and teenagers in the UK.
- 11.15pm Midnight Mass
Christmas Day
- 8.00am Holy Communion
- 10.00am Festival Eucharist & Blessing of the Crib
- 10.00am Holy Communion at Edithmead Church