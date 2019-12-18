Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is holding its annual Carol Service on Sunday evening (December 22nd).

The service will begin at 6.00pm and will include a programme of familiar carols to get the congregation in a festive mood.

There will be contributions from the Church Choir and St Andrew’s School, alongside traditional readings and prayers.

Christmas at St Andrew’s in Burnham-On-Sea: Friday 20th December 7.00pm Christmas Concert with Richard Lennox and Fran Bowkett among others – a mixture of seasonal music for all tastes. Tickets available on the door. Saturday 21st December 4.00pm – Solstice celebration to mark the turning of the year and the return of light. A mixture of reflection, songs and feasting – open to all. Sunday 22nd December 6.00pm – Community Carol Service – Traditional Carols will blend with music from the Church choir and contributions by the choir of St Andrew’s School. Christmas Eve