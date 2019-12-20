Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to join a unique outdoor carol singing event in the town’s Manor Gardens this Sunday (December 22nd).

‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ will be held by Burnham Community Church in the Manor Gardens from 4pm-5pm.

“We hope residents will join us for our festive celebrations under candlelight at Manor Gardens when there will be carols in the open air and free refreshments,” said Steve Mason from Burnham Community Church.

Residents will gather around the candlelit bandstand to sing hymns old and new, with free mince pies and refreshments available.