Over 60 people headed to a live Christmas nativity service at a Berrow farm where carols were sung among the cattle.

Faircott Farm in Brent Road opened its doors for villagers to the unique event on Friday evening (December 20th).

A live nativity scene was re-enacted and a number of carols were sung in the farm’s sheds, led by Rev Jonathan Philpott from Berrow’s St Mary’s Church.

“It was wonderful to have a good turnout for this event, which was held for the second time at the farm. We thank the Welland family for welcoming us,” said Rev Philpott.