Burnham-On-Sea’s cinema, pubs and cafes are re-opening today (Monday) when the lockdown restrictions ease.

The Government’s latest phase of the easing will see many businesses opening for the first time since Christmas as indoor hospitality, entertainment and attractions re-open.

Burnham’s Ritz Cinema owner Pat Scott told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very relieved to be able to re-open and to be seeing lots of demand for tickets. We have some great films this week, including Oscar-winning Nomadland, blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong, the wonderful family sequel Peter Rabbit 2 and Mortal Kombat.”

“While we can only sell around 40-50% of seats in our screens due to social distancing restrictions, everyone here is excited to be back open again and welcoming customers. Local community support is really wonderful.”

Meanwhile, the Somerset & Dorset pub and The Railway Inn in Burnham-On-Sea town centre are among local pubs to be re-opening after being shut since the start of the year. The Railway is asking customers to book a table online here in advance of visits.

Burnham’s Lighthouse Inn is also opening for indoor trade today and a spokesman says: “We are opening indoors, but we are not taking bookings – it’s a first-come-first-served basis, but please remember it is still only six people per table.”

The Victoria, Dunstan House, Rosewood and The Reed’s Arms are also opening for indoor trade today, having been catering for outdoor trade during the past month.

Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street is also re-opening today for its members for the first time since January. Until June 21st, the club is not accepting visitors, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Cafes including Chatterbox in Burnham’s Victoria Street, above, are also re-opening today after months of closure. Owner Heidi Crook says: “We are delighted to be reopening today. We have had our Covid inspection and gone through our risk assessments to make sure our staff and customers are safe when visiting chatterbox. Our full menu is available for eat in or take away, and we look forward to welcoming back customers old and new.”

Meanwhile, Burnham’s Princess Theatre has a few weeks until it re-opens amid its ongoing internal refurbishment: it will be opening on June 7th, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.