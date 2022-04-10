Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has presented a bumper cheque to a local children’s hospice.

The club’s youngsters handed over a cheque for £1,055.48 to Children’s Hospice South West at the weekend.

Julia Rosser from Hillview Carnival Club said: “We are delighted to have raised such a great sum for the hospice following recent collections at local supermarkets in Burnham and Highbridge, and taking Santa around the area over the Christmas period.”

“Our thanks go to everyone who donated in Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow and the Huntspills, and to the local Tesco, Asda and Sanders Garden Centre stores.”

The hospice’s area fundraiser Lucie Perryman thanked the club and supporters, saying: “We are very grateful to Hillview for their continuing support of the hospice – it is very much appreciated.”

Pictured: Hillview Carnival Club’s youngsters pass the bumper cheque to the hospice’s area fundraiser Lucie Perryman