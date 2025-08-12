Burnham-On-Sea’s La Vela restaurant nominated for Somerset’s ‘best restaurant’ award

The team who run a popular Burnham-On-Sea restaurant are celebrating this week after being nominated for a prestigious title.

La Vela Italian restaurant, located in Abingdon Street, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Restaurant’ category of the 2025 England’s Business Awards.

Hazel Kocacay, owner, says the team at La Vela are “incredibly proud” to be nominated and are inviting customers to vote for them.

“We’re so proud to represent Burnham-On-Sea, and we’d love to bring this award home to our amazing town and community.”

“La Vela has been nominated for the 2025 England’s Business Awards for Somerset’s Best Restaurant!”

Locals who have enjoyed a meal at La Vela are being encouraged to cast their vote here and support the restaurant’s bid for the title.