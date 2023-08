Burnham-On-Sea’s Love Lane was closed following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening (August 17th).

Police and paramedics were called to the incident between Kingsway Road and the Oxford Street roundabout at around 8.40pm, as pictured here.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene by Police while emergency services dealkt with the incident on scene.

There were no serious injuries and the road re-opened after the vehicles were recovered.