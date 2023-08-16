Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy are celebrating a great set of A-Level results.

Students received their A-Level results today after sitting their exams during the summer term. It was the first time these students had sat formal exams following the cancellation of their GCSE exams in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, there were some superb individual performances within the Year 13 group and the majority of the cohort will now leave TKASA to pursue their dreams at universities across the country or in apprenticeships and careers both locally and nationally.

Notable results included Emily Murphy, the top performing student, who gained two A* grades in Maths and Further Maths and one A grade in Chemistry. She will now be studying Maths at Bristol University.

Tom Hicks gained one A* in Maths and two A’s in Further Maths and Chemistry and will study Chemistry at Durham University.

Sam Davey gained three A grades in Business Studies, Computer Science and Maths and will study Computer Science at Durham University.

Darragh Joyce gained two A grades in Maths and Chemistry and one B grade in Biology and Piers Stock gained two A grades in Maths and Chemistry and a B Grade in Further Maths and will study Chemistry at Durham University.

Earlier in the academic year, in November, TKASA received a glowing Ofsted Report with a Good grading, emphasising the rapid improvement in the school over the past few years.

These results, for the Year 13 students, evidenced the strength of the school and its growing Sixth Form provision.

The Sixth Form Centre was extended this year with a £200k refurbishment and numbers joining continue to grow.

Principal Dan Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Yet again we are immensely proud of our Sixth Form students who have worked incredibly hard over the past two years in securing these grades.”

“Having to sit their A level exams, having not sat their GCSE’s in 2021, was tough, yet they showed great resilience and determination in doing so.”

“We now wish them well as they embark on university, apprenticeships and work life across the country. They have done so well.”

Gregg Morrison, Director of Secondary Education for The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT), adds: “Everyone in the family of TPLT schools is extremely proud of the achievements of King Alfred’s Year 13 students.”

“Well done to all of the students and their families and we wish you all the best for the future.”

“As a school TKASA is continuing to thrive under the superb leadership of Dan Milford and his great team, and that includes Doug Radnidge’s role as Head of Sixth Form.”

If you are interested to join the TKASA Sixth Form at TKASA, then they still have places available for September. Contact the Head of Sixth Form, Mr Radnidge, for more details via email at doug.radnidge@tkasa. theplt.org.uk