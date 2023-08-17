Two sailors have been rescued from a sinking boat in the Bristol Channel near Hinkley Point by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crews.

The team volunteers was paged at 7.30am on Thursday morning (17th August) when a 48ft converted trawler began taking on water in the estuary close to the power station.

The two sailors onboard managed to issue a Mayday message over their radio to alert Coastguards to their danger.

Lifeboats from Burnham-On-Sea RNLI and Barry Dock in Wales were launched and crews quickly arrived on scene to help along with a Coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman says: “The casualty vessel was heading from Watchet harbour to Portishead when ingress of water was discovered.”

“The two-man crew immediately called ‘Pan Pan’ over their radio, which was quickly escalated to a ‘Mayday’ call by Milford Haven Coastguard control. Apart from Burnham-On-Sea, Barry Dock offshore lifeboat was called out, and a helicopter was scrambled.”

“The Burnham Atlantic lifeboat was speedily launched by the shore crew volunteers, and made its way to the casualty.”

“The lifeboat crew soon discovered the casualty craft some way off Hinkley Point. Because of the Mayday call, there were other craft also in the vicinity.”

“A lifeboat crew member was landed on the vessel, along with the lifeboat salvage pump, as the craft’s engine room was still taking on water, and the vessel’s pumps were apparently non-functional.”

“The salvage pump was not making headway and the craft was settling lower in the water. By this time, Barry Dock lifeboat had arrived on scene, and the two casualty crew had been taken off while efforts continued to reduce the level of water in the engine room.”

“The measures were not effective, and the vessel by this time was not towable, sinking lower in the water.”

“The Burnham crewmember was taken off along with the salvage pump and Barry Dock made arrangements to watch over the vessel until it sank completely.”

“The rescued sailors were very cold and were transferred from Barry Dock to the Burnham lifeboat, and were brought them back to Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station for aftercare.”

Burnham lifeboat Helmsman Scott Rundle adds: “We put a crewmember aboard the casualty vessel with our station salvage pump.”

“By this time the water was rising faster in the engine room, and the vessel was not recoverable.”