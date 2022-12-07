Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor was among the congregation over around 100 people at a community carol service in the town’s Baptist Church on Tuesday (December 6th).

The annual service, hosted by Burnham’s Moose International Lodge, also saw contributions from Burnham Lions, Burnham Inner Wheel, Burnham Rotary Club and The Welsh Society.

Rev Rob Howlett led the service of traditional hymns, readings and prayers which also included festive performances by the Serendipity Singers choir. The service was also streamed via YouTube.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said: “It was a wonderful service and it was great to see the various groups coming together for a fabulous festive evening.”