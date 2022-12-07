A festive elf trail held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront has raised over £1,000 for Burnham charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The event was held on November 27th with families invities to follow a route from the BARB hovercraft station and along The Esplanade, finding 20 Christmas elves.

“We had a great turnout of families through the day and thank everyone who came along and supported this fun-filled Christmas event,” said a BARB spokesperson.

The event’s sponsors were also thanked for their support: Rays cafe of Burnham & Highbridge, Super chips, Brit chips, Just Desserts, Cafe Aroma, Dusicake, Sassy, B-o-S Dogs, The phone guys, Crafty Comforts, Material Needs, La Vela, East Brent dog services, Toy cupboard, Burnham Indoor Market, Berrow school kitchen, B-o-S hair, Lowe’s Barber shop, Lowe’s pottery painting studio.

Organiser Tina Lowe was also thanked for her work in overseeing the event with a team of fundraising helpers. All proceeds went towards BARB Search & Rescue‘s life-saving work. The event was held instead of a grotto this year.