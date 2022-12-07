A man has died in a crash near on a road Hinkley Point C power station this week.
Emergency services were called at about 7pm on Monday to Hinkley Point Road in Stockland Bristol, to reports of a collision between a car and a minibus.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sadly died at the scene.
The driver of the minibus was taken to hospital for further treatment after being helped free by fire crews who attended from Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Nether Stowey.
Avon and Somerset Police has urged any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
A spokesperson said their thoughts were with the car driver’s family “during this difficult time”.
The injuries of the minibus driver, also a man in his 40s, were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.