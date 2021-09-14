Burnham Radio is set to hold two fundraising events to help it raise £7,500 towards becoming a digital station.

The community station, which is based in Victoria Street, launched online in 2020, as we reported here, and its audience has gradually grown over the past year.

It now wants to become a digital station and to help raise the funds needed, it is holding two events.

The first event is October 16th is a Club Night from 8pm at The Vape Escape in Chapel Street, Burnham. Entry will be free.

The second is ‘Big Night Out’ on November 26th when DJs will lead the entertainment from 9pm at Club Freelove in Weston. Tickets cost £10 each here.

Organiser Kane Moore says: “We are holding them for Burnham Radio to go to the next level, which is DAB Radio to expand our listening radius and to make it easier for locals and tourists in and around the area to pick us up.”

“Being on DAB means not only are we on the internet and Alexa but people will pick us up when passing in the car.”