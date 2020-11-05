A new online Burnham radio station run by volunteers launches today (Thursday, November 5th).

Burnham Radio is a community station that covers Burnham, Highbridge, Brean, Berrow and the surrounding area.

Kevin Eagles, station manager and host, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Community radio is a big passion of mine and I hope the station will be informative and entertaining to the area.”

“I would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness as we have worked to get it set it up.”

The station starts at 1pm today and will be on air 24 hours a day, with a mix of music, specialist feature shows, as well as news, traffic and travel.

“We will broadcast online initially and then hope to qualify for a full radio license in about six months’ time.”

The line-up incudes music from Mike Ashford, a world food show from Chris Williams, a mental health advice show from Beth Fenwick with the backing of local charity, In Charley’s Memory; Alison Haywood with a breakfast show, Trevor Turvey with a festival show and Tania playing 80s music. Three college students from Weston College are also helping. Kane Moore is also technical manager and host.

The station is operating on a not-for-profit basis and Kevin says their aim is to support businesses and charities. To listen visit www.burnhamradio.online