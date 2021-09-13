Street lighting along Burnham-On-Sea seafront is set to be upgraded as part of the next phase of a series of enhancements, it has been confirmed this week.

The Town Council’s ‘Burnham Evolution Project’ seafront enhancement project will see Somerset County Council’s 49 lighting columns repainted, it was announced on Monday (September 13th).

New benches and gull-proof litter bins have already been installed along the seafront as part of the project, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, and lampposts and bollards have also been painted to smarten up the seafront’s appearance, as pictured below.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “Following approval from the Hinkley Point C Community Impact Mitigation fund board, the seafront enhancement project to tidy and repaint the remaining lampposts along Burnham seafront can now be completed.”

“We have started tidying the seafront by repainting 23 Victorian heritage-style metal lighting columns, which belong to Sedgemoor District Council, and the matching 297 bollards.”

“Following Monday’s meeting, a contract will now be awarded to repaint Somerset County Council’s 49 lighting columns.”

“Sedgemoor District Council has stated that any faulty lanterns on the columns will be replaced this financial year.”

Costs for the work were not immediately disclosed as councillors decided to discuss the matter in a confidential session with residents and press excluded due to “reasons of commercial interest relating to the award of contracts.”