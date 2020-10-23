Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to have their say on police enforcement of the regulations set out by Government to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens has launched an online poll to gather local people’s views.

During the pandemic, police have been providing a supporting role in helping to manage public safety through ensuring community compliance of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Since lockdown in March, Avon and Somerset Police has taken on new responsibilities following the nationally agreed Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforce approach and have managed 32,474 reports of breaches of the coronavirus regulations in the force area.

They have engaged, explained and encouraged people to comply and, where this hasn’t worked, they’ve issued 397 fixed penalty notices (as of October 17th).

This is on top of officers managing usual calls for service and workload, which has now returned to the same levels it was at before lockdown. Avon and Somerset Police has also faced additional demand and responded to illegal gatherings, unlicensed raves and large scale protests across the force area.

Given the demand faced by the police, the PCC wants to know if you think the police are getting the right balance between engagement and enforcement of coronavirus regulations in your area.

PCC Sue Mountstevens says: “Undoubtedly, the stricter regulations set out by central Government have created extra demand for officers. We need you to let us know what you think about how the police has responded to taking on these new responsibilities to help keep us safe from coronavirus.”

“It is only by listening to your views that I can truly be your voice in policing. I would encourage everyone to answer our quick one-question poll to share your thoughts and help us strive towards our vision of better policing and fairer criminal justice services for all.”

The survey closes on 1st November 2020.

Click here to access the online survey.

Pictured: Police Chief Andy Marsh and PCC Sue Mountstevens