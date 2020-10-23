People living and working in Somerset are set to benefit after local councils have this week been given an extra £6.4million by the government.

The money will help councils cover Coronavirus-related costs and ensure they have the resources they need to keep providing vital services over the winter.

Local authorities in Somerset have now received £100million in extra government support since the start of the pandemic.

In the Burnham-On-Sea area, Sedgemoor District Council has been given £2.2million of extra funding.

The larger authorities have been given the most – £50million for Somerset County Council, £23million for North Somerset Council and £18million for Bath and North East Somerset Council.

The Covid funding is not ring-fenced, with the government keen to enable local leaders to determine how to spend the cash to best protect public health, vulnerable people and the running of vital services in their area.

Councils across England will have £1billion in extra funding this winter.

This includes £900million in this fourth tranche of Covid funding and £100million to support council-run leisure centres, which are proving key to boosting health and wellbeing across the South West.

Councils can also claim funding through a compensation scheme for lost income from sales, fees and charges, while further support will be made available to areas placed under Tier 3 restrictions.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have backed local councils with the funding they need to support their communities, protect vital services and recover lost income.”

“This extra £1billion funding will ensure councils have the resources they need over the winter and continue to play an essential role on the front line of our response to the virus, while protecting the most vulnerable and supporting local businesses.”