The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual carnival parade have this week confirmed they will not be holding any event on November 9th in place of the cancelled full procession.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in April, Somerset’s carnivals have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however the Burnham organisers had hoped to hold a small parade of a few walking performers, if possible.

But Phil New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Following a meeting of the Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Committee this week, I can confirm that sadly we will be not be holding any public event.”

“We’ve held out for as long as possible before making a final decision as the committee were keen to put something on safely for the people of Burnham and Highbridge for them to look forward to.”

“However, common sense and safety come first and these have put a stop to it this year.”

“We’d hoped that a small walking parade might be possible but that’s not feasible given the current safety restrictions.”

“A couple of committe members may still walk the carnival route on the night, but there won’t be any public event this year.”

Carnival art competition launches

Meanwhile, a carnival-themed children’s art competition will be held to “keep the spirit of carnival alive,” says Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Chief Marshall Brad Loveridge.

Children will be invited to draw a colourful carnival cart drawing to be in with a chance of winning several prizes. The competition opens on Monday 26th October and closes on Friday 6th November.

First prize will be a custom carnival pillow plus DVDs of the 2019 and 2018 carnivals. Second place will be 2019 and 2018 DVDs, and third place will be a 2019 DVD.

Entry forms will be available online and from GW Hurleys in Burnham High Street, where completed entries should be posted in the collection box.