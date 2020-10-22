A Halloween-themed Scarecrow Trail is underway in East Huntspill with scores of spooky fun-filled entries set up in doorways.

The winning entries have all been chosen by pupils at the village school – with an entry called ‘The Phantom’ taking first prize while the runners-up are ‘Scary Potter’ and ‘Jack Skellington’, as pictured here.

Kirsty Hartnup, Chair of East Huntspill PTA, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are running the trail from this Saturday to Saturday 31st at 6pm for anyone who would like to take part.”

Trail sheets costing £1 can be collected from 7 New Road, TA9 3PT, the house opposite the school.

She adds: “We suggest bringing a pen as there are questions that the children can answer on the sheet and the £1 includes a sweet or chocolate and all sheets are sealed in their own individual envelope.”

“The PTA hoped it would offer the community a safe, cheap active during half term while raising some money for the school.”

“I have honestly been blown away with all the entries and the effort that everyone has made – it’s lovely!”

“The trail takes approximately 45 minutes to a hour and we recommend parking by the park as the starting point is New Road.”

“It can all be walked and reached by buggies or driven if needed. Postcodes are on the trail sheets if you arent familiar with the village or get a little lost.”

“It’s a great challenge for half term! We hope that lots of people will take part during the half term!”

Entrants are being asked to abide by current Covid guidelines and keep socially distanced.