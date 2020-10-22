A popular furniture shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to close down — but the owner hopes to re-open in a new premises next year.

The Beds and Furniture Factory Warehouse shop in Burnham’s Victoria Street, opposite the cinema, will be closing down at the end of next month.

“Our lease is coming to an end in late November so we are holding a closing down sale to clear our stock – many items are half price,” says owner John White.

“We plan to re-open in a bigger premises in Burnham High Street in the New Year – we have built up a loyal number of customers and so fully plan to keep running the business.”