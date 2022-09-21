Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Dusica Roberts is in final training for next month’s London Marathon in aid of a cause close to her heart.

Dusica will be running the 26.2 miles on Sunday 2nd October to support a charity that helps people with Crohn’s after her son was diagnosed with the disease.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have chosen to run for Crohn’s & Colitis UKbecause a few years ago our son Noah got sick and we didn’t know why. He was having lots of time off school, was in pain, was very tired and weak.”

”He went through lots of blood testing, MRI scans, an colonoscopy and finally was diagnosed with Crohns. Three operations, and lots of healing later, Noah is now in remission!“

Dusica says her training for the marathon is going well: “My training is going well and I’ve managed to do several longer runs — I know it’s going to be hard on the actual day, but I’m determined to get round.”

“My fundraising for Crohn’s & Colitis UK is going well too, I’ve raised £1,500 so far and a big thank you goes to all that have donated, I really do appreciate every single penny.”

“I still need to raise another £1,000 and donations will be greatly received at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dusica-Roberts or I have a collection bucket at the DusiCake Cake and Coffee Lounge in Abingdon Street.”

“Also this week at DusiCake I’ve got a cake raffle with over £100 in cake prizes to be given away, tickets are £3 and it’s being drawn this Sunday 25th. Next week on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th we are having a massive cake sale with all cupcakes half price and all sales going towards the charity!”

She adds: “I’m feeling very privileged and emotional about all the support I’ve been getting offline and on, it’s been so wonderful and has definitely helped me on this journey towards achieving my goal.”