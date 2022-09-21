Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor is set to hold a Celebration of Youth event during October to feature local young people’s achievements and aspirations.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, picture, has been visiting many Youth Groups which operate in Burnham and Highbridge over the summer and says she wants to showcase “the wonderful achievements of our young people and publicise the amazing work of groups throughout the town.”

The Celebration of Youth event will be held on Saturday October 15th from 2-5pm at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

“Any group working with young people is very welcome to attend. At the end of the afternoon, the Mayor will give out her Youth Awards for this year,” says a spokesperson.

“They will be divided into two age categories, under 11 and 11-18 years old. The

awards will be for: 1. Leadership in their group; 2. Supporting their friends/peers in the group; 3. Raising awareness of Climate and Ecological Change.”

“Every youth group will be sent an invitation and a nomination form to complete. If you

haven’t received one, please contact admin@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk or call

01278 788088.”

“This is an opportunity to recognise our young people’s achievements and aspirations. They are our future and they need to be given a chance to showcase all that they have achieved. We have a responsibility to ensure that they are encouraged to reach their aspirations.”

You can book a stand and or a display time during the afternoon by contacting the Town Council via admin@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk