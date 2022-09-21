Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club has presented a cheque to the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue following a successful open day.

The event attracted scores of people and raised a total sum of £408 for BARB towards its life-saving work along our coastline.

“After a successful open and charity day, we were pleased to raise £408 for BARB — an enjoyable day was had by all,” said Don Bridges, Club Chairman, who presented the cheque with Pete Challacombe, Club Captain.

BARB Operations Manager Mike Lowe thanked the group for their support and said: “As a small, independent local charity we rely on donations like this and are really grateful for the Bowling Club’s support.”