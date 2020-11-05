Two youngsters from Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets have created unique artwork to help commemorate Remembrance Day.

The cadets from the Burnham unit took part in a challenge to find out more about the meaning of Remembrance Day, which takes place this coming Sunday.

Alex created a miniature version of the cenotaph, made from clay, which includes the wording of The Exhortation while Isabelle created several giant poppies, as pictured here.

Their work is on display in the window of the headquarters of Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch in Victoria Street this week.

John Crosby, Chairman of Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch, said: “It’s wonderful that these young people have got involved with the Poppy Appeal this year – we thank Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets for their support.”