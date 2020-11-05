Burnham-On-Sea High Street

With the second lockdown starting today (Thursday), Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled a complete guide to which shops and facilities are open – and shut – in Burnham and Highbridge.

Non-essential shops are closing during the four-week lockdown, however many businesses are offering delivery and online services instead.

Burnham-On-Sea shops status during the lockdown:

Seafoods fishmonger – open as usual with a free delivery service in the local area

Truckles – open as normal through the lockdown

Whites – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown with online ordering as well

Peacocks clothing shop – the shop is closed and hopes to re-open in December

Sentiments greetings cards – the shop is closed but ordering via facebook/phone is available

Larkins Pound Store – the shop is open 10am until 4pm daily, closed on Sundays

Bastins – the shop is closed

The bag shop – the shop is closed

Winnies bakery – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown as normal

Crusty cob – the shop is open with reduced hours during the lockdown

Shoezone – the shop is closed bos.com

Greggs bakery – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown as normal

Sassy jewellery shop – the shop is closed but it’s taking online orders for delivery

Crafty Comforts gift shop – the shop is closed but home deliveries are available

Emmanuels jewellery shop – the shop is closed but a delivery service is available

Pet shop – the shop is open as usual from 8.30am-4pm

GW Hurley newsagents – the shop is open as usual

GW Hurley Books and Toys – the shop is closed but you can place orders online

Carrie Anne’s gift shop – the store is closed but Facebook ordering is available

Boots the chemist in Burnham – the store is open as normal

Burnham Shopping Centre – the store is closed but customers can call to order items

Sugar Rush in Victoria Street – the store is selling confectionery, plus bread and milk

Kyffins health food shop – the shop is open as normal bos.com

Books and Puzzles – the store is closed during the lockdown

Toy Cupboard – the shop is closed, but local deliveries via phone are being accepted

Sweet Shack – the shop is closed but online deliveries are being taken

Antony James jewellery shop –  the shop is closed during the lockdown

Laptop Shop – The shop is closed but online sales and a repairs service continue

Scotts – The store is closed but anything in store can be delivered before Christmas, subject to date of the lockdown finishing

Burnham Mobility – Although the shop will be closed, they will home deliver in the local area to customers. Call or email to make an order

Material Needs – The shop is closed but an online click and collect delivery is available

Kerry’s Card Creations in Highbridge: The shop is closed but is offering a click and collect delivery service via Facebook. Online art classes are available for anyone

Westcroft Farm Shop in Berrow – Shop is open as usual with online deliveries

Sopha of Highbridge – The store is closed but online ordering is available

SMS Dairy doorstep service – This service continues as normal

Specsavers – Open as usual

Nick Tolley Photography  open for parcels distribution and collection for UPS, DPD and DHL parcel services. All other services on hold until lockdown is over

Baby Bee Crafty in College Street – The store is closed but deliveries are available

Sanders Garden Centre – Remains open as usual

ABC Children’s Therapy will stay open during lockdown under essential services.

Meyrick Opticians – Open every day but for shorter hours and with limited eye testing capacity. Our earwax removal service will still be running on Thursdays

Poples domestic appliances – the shop is shut but they are still doing essential repairs and deliveries, ringing through to the shop

AK Autos – will remain open during November to supply essential car and bicycle parts and accessories throughout the lockdown: 9-5pm Mon-Sat and 9.30-12.30pm on Sundays.

College Street Dental – open as usual

GH Tyres – Open as usual

Eateries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Costa in Burnham High Street – open for take-aways only

Crafty Tea Cup – open for workshop bookings and they can deliver art materials to people’s doorsteps locally.

Boathouse Cafe in Highbridge – The cafe is providing take-aways

Cafe Aroma – Open for take-aways from 10-2 Monday to Saturday. Deliveries for special occasions

DusiCake Cake & Coffee Lounge – the store is closed but is taking cupcake and cake orders online for delivery twice a week

Treats Pizza – Open for deliveries during lockdown 4.30pm – 10pm daily

Chatterbox Cafe – The cafe is closed but is providing Sunday lunch deliveries

May’s Cafe – The cafe is closed throughout the lockdown

La Vela – The restaurant is closed but take-aways are still available

Brit Chips – open as normal during lockdown

Coffee, Cakes and Curtains – To be confirmed bos.com

Just Desserts – A delivery service is available online bos.com

Super Chips – Open as normal

Bay View Cafe – open for takeaways only including sun lunch on Sunday. Opening hours are 8.30am-4.30pm every day

Subway in Burnham High Street – open for take-aways as normal

Costa at Brent Knoll Sanders Garden Centre – Closed following a Covid case

Local leisure facilities

Ritz Cinema – The cinema is closed throughout the lockdown bos.com

Burnham Swim & Sports Academy – The facilities are closed throughout the lockdown

Brean Splash & Brean Play – The facilities are closed throughout the lockdown

If your business is not listed or has an update, contact us here 

 

 
