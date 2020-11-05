With the second lockdown starting today (Thursday), Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled a complete guide to which shops and facilities are open – and shut – in Burnham and Highbridge.

Non-essential shops are closing during the four-week lockdown, however many businesses are offering delivery and online services instead.

Burnham-On-Sea shops status during the lockdown:

Seafoods fishmonger – open as usual with a free delivery service in the local area

Truckles – open as normal through the lockdown

Whites – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown with online ordering as well

Peacocks clothing shop – the shop is closed and hopes to re-open in December

Sentiments greetings cards – the shop is closed but ordering via facebook/phone is available

Larkins Pound Store – the shop is open 10am until 4pm daily, closed on Sundays

Bastins – the shop is closed

The bag shop – the shop is closed

Winnies bakery – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown as normal

Crusty cob – the shop is open with reduced hours during the lockdown

Shoezone – the shop is closed bos.com

Greggs bakery – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown as normal

Sassy jewellery shop – the shop is closed but it’s taking online orders for delivery

Crafty Comforts gift shop – the shop is closed but home deliveries are available

Emmanuels jewellery shop – the shop is closed but a delivery service is available

Pet shop – the shop is open as usual from 8.30am-4pm

GW Hurley newsagents – the shop is open as usual

GW Hurley Books and Toys – the shop is closed but you can place orders online

Carrie Anne’s gift shop – the store is closed but Facebook ordering is available

Boots the chemist in Burnham – the store is open as normal

Burnham Shopping Centre – the store is closed but customers can call to order items

Sugar Rush in Victoria Street – the store is selling confectionery, plus bread and milk

Kyffins health food shop – the shop is open as normal bos.com

Books and Puzzles – the store is closed during the lockdown

Toy Cupboard – the shop is closed, but local deliveries via phone are being accepted

Sweet Shack – the shop is closed but online deliveries are being taken

Antony James jewellery shop – the shop is closed during the lockdown

Laptop Shop – The shop is closed but online sales and a repairs service continue

Scotts – The store is closed but anything in store can be delivered before Christmas, subject to date of the lockdown finishing

Burnham Mobility – Although the shop will be closed, they will home deliver in the local area to customers. Call or email to make an order

Material Needs – The shop is closed but an online click and collect delivery is available

Kerry’s Card Creations in Highbridge: The shop is closed but is offering a click and collect delivery service via Facebook. Online art classes are available for anyone

Westcroft Farm Shop in Berrow – Shop is open as usual with online deliveries

Sopha of Highbridge – The store is closed but online ordering is available

SMS Dairy doorstep service – This service continues as normal

Specsavers – Open as usual

Nick Tolley Photography – open for parcels distribution and collection for UPS, DPD and DHL parcel services. All other services on hold until lockdown is over

Baby Bee Crafty in College Street – The store is closed but deliveries are available

Sanders Garden Centre – Remains open as usual

ABC Children’s Therapy will stay open during lockdown under essential services.

Meyrick Opticians – Open every day but for shorter hours and with limited eye testing capacity. Our earwax removal service will still be running on Thursdays

Poples domestic appliances – the shop is shut but they are still doing essential repairs and deliveries, ringing through to the shop

AK Autos – will remain open during November to supply essential car and bicycle parts and accessories throughout the lockdown: 9-5pm Mon-Sat and 9.30-12.30pm on Sundays.

College Street Dental – open as usual

GH Tyres – Open as usual

Eateries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Costa in Burnham High Street – open for take-aways only

Crafty Tea Cup – open for workshop bookings and they can deliver art materials to people’s doorsteps locally.

Boathouse Cafe in Highbridge – The cafe is providing take-aways

Cafe Aroma – Open for take-aways from 10-2 Monday to Saturday. Deliveries for special occasions

DusiCake Cake & Coffee Lounge – the store is closed but is taking cupcake and cake orders online for delivery twice a week

Treats Pizza – Open for deliveries during lockdown 4.30pm – 10pm daily

Chatterbox Cafe – The cafe is closed but is providing Sunday lunch deliveries

May’s Cafe – The cafe is closed throughout the lockdown

La Vela – The restaurant is closed but take-aways are still available

Brit Chips – open as normal during lockdown

Coffee, Cakes and Curtains – To be confirmed bos.com

Just Desserts – A delivery service is available online bos.com

Super Chips – Open as normal

Bay View Cafe – open for takeaways only including sun lunch on Sunday. Opening hours are 8.30am-4.30pm every day

Subway in Burnham High Street – open for take-aways as normal

Costa at Brent Knoll Sanders Garden Centre – Closed following a Covid case

Local leisure facilities

Ritz Cinema – The cinema is closed throughout the lockdown bos.com

Burnham Swim & Sports Academy – The facilities are closed throughout the lockdown

Brean Splash & Brean Play – The facilities are closed throughout the lockdown

If your business is not listed or has an update, contact us here