With the second lockdown starting today (Thursday), Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled a complete guide to which shops and facilities are open – and shut – in Burnham and Highbridge.
Non-essential shops are closing during the four-week lockdown, however many businesses are offering delivery and online services instead.
Burnham-On-Sea shops status during the lockdown:
Seafoods fishmonger – open as usual with a free delivery service in the local area
Truckles – open as normal through the lockdown
Whites – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown with online ordering as well
Peacocks clothing shop – the shop is closed and hopes to re-open in December
Sentiments greetings cards – the shop is closed but ordering via facebook/phone is available
Larkins Pound Store – the shop is open 10am until 4pm daily, closed on Sundays
Bastins – the shop is closed
The bag shop – the shop is closed
Winnies bakery – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown as normal
Crusty cob – the shop is open with reduced hours during the lockdown
Shoezone – the shop is closed bos.com
Greggs bakery – the shop is open throughout the second lockdown as normal
Sassy jewellery shop – the shop is closed but it’s taking online orders for delivery
Crafty Comforts gift shop – the shop is closed but home deliveries are available
Emmanuels jewellery shop – the shop is closed but a delivery service is available
Pet shop – the shop is open as usual from 8.30am-4pm
GW Hurley newsagents – the shop is open as usual
GW Hurley Books and Toys – the shop is closed but you can place orders online
Carrie Anne’s gift shop – the store is closed but Facebook ordering is available
Boots the chemist in Burnham – the store is open as normal
Burnham Shopping Centre – the store is closed but customers can call to order items
Sugar Rush in Victoria Street – the store is selling confectionery, plus bread and milk
Kyffins health food shop – the shop is open as normal bos.com
Books and Puzzles – the store is closed during the lockdown
Toy Cupboard – the shop is closed, but local deliveries via phone are being accepted
Sweet Shack – the shop is closed but online deliveries are being taken
Antony James jewellery shop – the shop is closed during the lockdown
Laptop Shop – The shop is closed but online sales and a repairs service continue
Scotts – The store is closed but anything in store can be delivered before Christmas, subject to date of the lockdown finishing
Burnham Mobility – Although the shop will be closed, they will home deliver in the local area to customers. Call or email to make an order
Material Needs – The shop is closed but an online click and collect delivery is available
Kerry’s Card Creations in Highbridge: The shop is closed but is offering a click and collect delivery service via Facebook. Online art classes are available for anyone
Westcroft Farm Shop in Berrow – Shop is open as usual with online deliveries
Sopha of Highbridge – The store is closed but online ordering is available
SMS Dairy doorstep service – This service continues as normal
Specsavers – Open as usual
Nick Tolley Photography – open for parcels distribution and collection for UPS, DPD and DHL parcel services. All other services on hold until lockdown is over
Baby Bee Crafty in College Street – The store is closed but deliveries are available
Sanders Garden Centre – Remains open as usual
ABC Children’s Therapy will stay open during lockdown under essential services.
Meyrick Opticians – Open every day but for shorter hours and with limited eye testing capacity. Our earwax removal service will still be running on Thursdays
Poples domestic appliances – the shop is shut but they are still doing essential repairs and deliveries, ringing through to the shop
AK Autos – will remain open during November to supply essential car and bicycle parts and accessories throughout the lockdown: 9-5pm Mon-Sat and 9.30-12.30pm on Sundays.
College Street Dental – open as usual
GH Tyres – Open as usual
Eateries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge
Costa in Burnham High Street – open for take-aways only
Crafty Tea Cup – open for workshop bookings and they can deliver art materials to people’s doorsteps locally.
Boathouse Cafe in Highbridge – The cafe is providing take-aways
Cafe Aroma – Open for take-aways from 10-2 Monday to Saturday. Deliveries for special occasions
DusiCake Cake & Coffee Lounge – the store is closed but is taking cupcake and cake orders online for delivery twice a week
Treats Pizza – Open for deliveries during lockdown 4.30pm – 10pm daily
Chatterbox Cafe – The cafe is closed but is providing Sunday lunch deliveries
May’s Cafe – The cafe is closed throughout the lockdown
La Vela – The restaurant is closed but take-aways are still available
Brit Chips – open as normal during lockdown
Coffee, Cakes and Curtains – To be confirmed bos.com
Just Desserts – A delivery service is available online bos.com
Super Chips – Open as normal
Bay View Cafe – open for takeaways only including sun lunch on Sunday. Opening hours are 8.30am-4.30pm every day
Subway in Burnham High Street – open for take-aways as normal
Costa at Brent Knoll Sanders Garden Centre – Closed following a Covid case
Local leisure facilities
Ritz Cinema – The cinema is closed throughout the lockdown bos.com
Burnham Swim & Sports Academy – The facilities are closed throughout the lockdown
Brean Splash & Brean Play – The facilities are closed throughout the lockdown
