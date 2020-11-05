Several shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre say they have experienced their busiest week of trade for months as shoppers stock up before the second lockdown started today (Thursday).

Restrictions announced by the Government have come into force today in a bid to try and reduce the spread of Coronavirus across the UK. Non-essential shops will be closed and we have compiled a full guide to what Burnham-On-Sea shops are open and closed.

A spokeswoman for Truckles Farm Shop says the store has been “extremely busy with customers stocking up. We have seen several large Christmas orders from residents who are concerned that the lockdown won’t end in early December.”

Sentiments greetings cards shop adds: “It’s been a very busy few days for us with 90 per cent of purchases being Christmas products as customers have tried to stock up before the lockdown.”

Steve Wright at SeaFoods fishmonger in the High Street adds: “It’s been our busiest trade for many months – we have had customers queuing outside the shop at times this week. People have been topping up their freezers with food for the lockdown.”

Raj Sansi from Burnham Shopping Centre adds: “It has been a very busy few days for us too with lots of early Christmas shopping. Unfortunately, it won’t make up for a missed month’s trade.”

The lockdown restrictions are designed to stem the rise in coronavirus infections. People are asked to stay at home where possible, to work from home and to minimise contact with others.

Burnham’s Coronavirus Helpline is available on 01278 393231 while Somerset’s Coronavirus Helpline also remains available on 0300 790 6275 if you need support with food, shopping, medication and other essential supplies. The helpline is open 7 days a week between 8am and 6pm. The Somerset Mindline is also open 24 hours a day if you need mental health and emotional wellbeing support on 01823 276 892.