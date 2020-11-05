The number of new Coronavirus cases in Somerset has continued to rise this week as the second national lockdown gets underway.

During the latest 24-hour period to Tuesday November 3rd, the official data shows Somerset West and Taunton had 25 new positive tests, bringing its total to 1,017.

Sedgemoor recorded 26 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours; and there were 24 positive tests in Mendip and 10 in South Somerset.

The total tally for each district stands at Mendip 521; Sedgemoor 893; SWT 1,017; South Somerset 758. The overall total for the county council area has reached 3,189, a rise of 85 in one day.

The seven-day totals of cases in each district, with the previous seven-day figure in brackets are: Mendip 71 (65), representing a rate of 61.4 per 100,000 of population (up from 56.2); Sedgemoor 141 (142), or 114.5 per 100,000 (115.3); SWT 110 (116), or 70.9 per 100,000 (74.8); South Somerset 100 (99), or 59.4 per 100,000 (58.8).

Overall there have been 422 new cases in Somerset over the seven days, an infection rate of 75.1 per 100,000.

The latest R number for the South West is estimated by the Government as 1.2 to 1.5 with a daily infection growth rate range of +4% to +7%.

The total number of sad deaths in Sedgemoor from Covid-19 is 69.