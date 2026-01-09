Burnham Tesco shoppers thanked after donating dozens of toys for homeless children

Shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea have been praised for their generosity after donating 50 toys to bring festive cheer to local children experiencing homelessness.

Tesco’s Burnham-On-Sea Superstore launched its 2025 Christmas Toy Donation campaign in the run-up to the festive season, inviting customers to drop new toys into an in-store collection point. The appeal aimed to ensure that children who might otherwise miss out on a gift at Christmas could still enjoy some festive magic.

Local shoppers responded warmly, donating 50 brand-new toys. The gifts were handed to The Rotary Club, chosen by Tesco colleagues as this year’s charity partner, who then distributed them to families facing homelessness in time for Christmas Day.

Mirella Holley, Community Champion at the Burnham-On-Sea store, said: “It was wonderful to help the homeless families in our community. We are so grateful to our customers who donated what they could to help bring some festive joy to local families over Christmas.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, added: “We really can’t thank our customers enough for their kind contributions to our Toy Donation campaign. Throughout the year our stores give support to children and their community, and without fail local people support us in our efforts.

“So once again we are grateful to the people of Burnham-on-Sea for showing that the magic of Christmas is very much alive and well. They have made a lot of children very happy at a time of year that can be difficult for some families.”