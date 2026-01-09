Free NHS health checks offered to Burnham and Highbridge residents this month

Free NHS Health Checks are being made available to residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, with appointments now being offered at Highbridge’s Morland Community Centre.

As the festive season draws to a close and many people look to reset their routines for the new year, Somerset Council is encouraging eligible adults to book a check and take a proactive step towards improving their long‑term health.

The NHS Health Check is a national programme designed to assess cardiovascular health and identify whether someone may be at higher risk of developing serious conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease or stroke. For those aged over 65, the check also includes information on early signs of dementia, as several risk factors overlap.

Alison Bell, Director of Public Health at Somerset Council, said the checks are an important opportunity for residents to understand their health. She said: “Even if you’re feeling great, if you’re over forty you may be at risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, diabetes or dementia. Getting your free NHS health check with our skilled and supportive team can help you to reduce your risks and stay healthy.”

Appointments are available for adults aged 40 to 74 who do not already have a diagnosed heart condition and who have not had an NHS Health Check in the past five years. Checks can be booked at several locations across Somerset, including Wells Library, Yeovil Library, Glastonbury Library, Porlock Library, Chard Library, Taunton Library, Shape Mendip and Highbridge’s Morland Community Centre.

A typical appointment lasts between 20 and 30 minutes and is carried out by a trained healthcare professional. During the visit, residents can expect simple health questions, measurements such as height, weight and waist size, a blood pressure check and a quick blood test to assess cholesterol and sugar levels. The practitioner will then provide a personalised cardiovascular risk score and offer tailored lifestyle advice. Results are also sent to the individual’s GP for further discussion if needed.

After the check, residents will have the chance to talk through their results and receive guidance on steps they can take to improve or maintain their health. This may include support with diet, physical activity, alcohol reduction, weight management, salt intake, smoking cessation or lowering cholesterol. Where appropriate, referrals can be made to local support services.

Somerset Council is inviting eligible adults to make use of the free service, saying it is an ideal way to start the year feeling informed and in control of personal health. Spaces can be booked via this form.