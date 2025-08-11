18.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 12, 2025
Burnham to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with ceremony on Friday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday 15th August 2025, with a ceremony to honour the end of World War II and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 12 noon next to the flagpole in Old Station Approach, Burnham-On-Sea.

“We are inviting residents, visitors and local organisations to pause in reflection and remembrance,” says a spokesperson.

“Immediately following the silence, a flag-raising ceremony will take place, symbolising peace, resilience and national gratitude.”

“Sadly, the mechanism used to hoist the flag in Highbridge has been damaged and is not repairable.  As a result, unfortunately, the flag cannot be flown in Highbridge on this occasion.”

