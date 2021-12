Burnham United Juniors Under 15’s have unveiled their new team strip this week, thanks to the suppoort of a new sponsor.

The team, who are currently riding high in Division 1 of the Woodspring Junior League, have thanked new sponsor IntoHeat for their support.

Pictured are Paul Moore (coach), Tjay, Michael, Tom, Finley, Alfie, Kieran, Adam Meaden (coach), Jake, Joey, Lucas (captain), Fletcher, Aiden, Simon Dawes (coach), Alec, Kieran, Ethan, Seth, Jake, Josh, Rudi, Zac and Flynn.