Sedgemoor District Council is to take over the running of Brean beach next year, it has emerged this week.

The popular beach has been managed by Brean Parish Council for many years – but the district council will take over it in time for the new 2022 holiday season.

It means Brean beach’s parking, cleaning and safety are likely to be overseen by the district council for the first time.

Sedgemoor District Council already manages Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea beaches. Brean will be the third local beach it runs.

Cllr Tony Grimes, District Councillor for Berrow & Brean, told Burnham-On-Sea.com he welcomes the change and explained how the alteration has come about.

“I was contacted by Brean Parish Council some 18 months ago to see if I would approach Sedgemoor District Council with a view to obtaining their help in overseeing the operating of the beach due to the Parish Council’s concerns.”

“The concerns in particular were around health and safety, a lack of lifeguards, limited toilet facilities, and anti-social behaviour.”

“After many meetings, the Parish Council made a decision to formerly ask Sedgemoor District Council to consider taking over the running of the beach as they were no longer in a position to fulfil their commitments. It was no easy task in getting to this point.”

He adds: “Sedgemoor District Council made a proposal to the Parish Council and the residents of Brean, following which a vote was taken, and a decision has been unanimously reached to accept Sedgemoor’s proposal.”

“I believe it was not an easy decision taken by the Parish Council to approach Sedgemoor to consider this and a great deal of work went into reaching their conclusion. My thanks go to County Councillor Bob Filmer and the officers at Sedgemoor District Council.”