Over 50 cars attended a drive-in Christmas Carols service in Brean on Tuesday evening (December 21st).

The churches of Berrow and Brean organised the socially-distanced event at Brean Country Club which saw dozens of people enjoing carol singing despite a bitterly cold evening.

Rev Jonathan Philpott, Priest-in-Charge for Berrow and Brean, led the service and said the evening had been a success and thanked all those who’d attended.