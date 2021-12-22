Judging of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual Christmas lights competition has got underway this week.

Town councillors Peter Clayton and Dawn Carey pictured, visited the best displays in the two towns on Tuesday evening (December 21st).

Peter said: “People have really made a special effort this year and the displays are amazing.”

He added: “I hope we can encourage more people to enter next year – there were lots of great displays that would have stood a chance of winning or coming close.”

Burnham and Highbridge Chambers of Trade have also been assessing the best decorated shop windows over the last few days. The results are due to be announced soon.