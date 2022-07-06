Burnham Without Parish Council is looking for three people to join as councillors.

The parish ‘Burnham Without’ – shown on the map – covers the hamlets of Watchfield and Edithmead, the Marconi Estate area of Highbridge, and the eastern edge of Burnham-On-Sea alongside the Frank Foley Parkway.

“The Parish Council meets about seven times a year and discuss a variety of issues to improve the local community, ranging from simple issues such as reporting potholes and fly-tipping, to keeping pressure on relevant authorities to ensure that the roads and open spaces on the Marconi Estate are brought up to standard and adopted,” says a spokesman.

“The Parish Council are also consulted on all planning applications for the area and make recommendations to the local planning authority and they have assisted with exciting projects such as the redevelopment of Watchfield Village Hall and the provision of a much-needed allotment site.”

If you are interested in improving your local community and would like further details on what is involved in being a parish councillor, please contact the Clerk, Richard Young by email at Woolavingtonpc@aol.com

The next meeting will be held at Watchfield Village Hall on Monday 18th July at 7pm.