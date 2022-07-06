Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre will host a musical event that will showcase the talents of a local folk singer/songwriter who has amassed a great knowledge of Somerset’s long and varied history.

“Songs of Somerset” is a unique programme of songs and stories, written and delivered by folk artist, Timothy Dean.

This one-night event will be staged at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre at 7.30pm on Wednesday 21st September. Tickets are priced at just £13, and can be booked online via The Princess website.

“Timothy Dean has been a well known folk singer on the Somerset scene for some years: what is less well known is that he has spent those years in researching the county’s many stories, myths, and legends – spanning prehistoric “Cheddar Man”, Jesus, pirates, murders, and mysteries,” says a spokesman.

“All these researches come to life in an evening of songs and stories, written by Timothy Dean – accompanied by his virtuoso guitar skills.”

“If you live in Brent Knoll, you’ll already know all about Timothy Dean. He is the village’s postman, and was the unanimous choice to do the official opening of their new community shop. It was also in Brent Knoll that he recently premiered his “Songs of Somerset” programme to a sell-out audience.”

“It was the success of this event that led to the plan for this programme to be presented to a wider audience at The Princess Theatre.”

“Many in the Brent Knoll audience believed that they already knew about Somerset’s long and varied history, but everyone there agreed that they had learned far more – and had thoroughly enjoyed Timothy’s brilliantly written songs, his story-telling, and his remarkable guitar skills.”