Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey said on Thursday (July 7th) that he wouldn’t step down as Minister for the Armed Forces despite scores of resignations this week from ministers as pressure mounted on Boris Johnson to go.

Mr Heappey said: “I continue to serve in an important role in Govt supporting Ukraine and responding to security challenges around world that follow in the war’s wake.”

“Many colleagues have spoken on the PM’s future – I agree with what’s being said. But important national security work must continue.”

Meanwhile, dozens of MPs have stood down from their government roles in a bid to put pressure on Boris Johnson to stand down and the PM later announced his departure as Tory Leader.