Wessex Water is carrying out emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer in Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road, leading to a closure of up to one week.

Repairs are being carried out along Berrow Road, between Maddocks Slade and Seaview Road.

Wessex Water says the road is closed with a diversion in place and it is not expected to reopen until Monday 28th March, but “every effort will be made to complete the work sooner.”

A Wessex Water spokesman said: “We have had to close the road to all traffic due to a sewer collapsing. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause.”

Wessex Water adds that customers can continue to use their sewerage services as normal.

Last month, Wessex Water completed an extensive sewer upgrade on another section of Berrow Road, completing an initial 12-week project in just six weeks after working with residents, the local authority and business and tourism sector.