Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is coming to Burnham-On-Sea in April with his one-man theatre tour, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots when he returns to the road to complete his ‘Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps’ tour.

He’s playing more than 50 dates across the UK in 2022 on a mammoth tour running from February to November.

From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the 10th series of hit TV show I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here.

He famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and, armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to serve up a tantalising mix of comedy and a sense of danger.

The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his books, including his latest release, Such Miserable Weather – Dom’s view of England as seen through the lens of a grumpy, middle-aged man, driving through a historical crisis, in pursuit of happiness and a decent meal.

With his usual eye for funny detail and curious inability to stay out of trouble, Dom meanders around the country on a road trip from hell.

Along the way, he gets stuck up a hill in the Yorkshire Dales, is chatted up by a vampire in Grimsby and visits most of the country’s dullest tourist attractions, so that you never have to.

Dom says: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them.”

“The theme is travel. The three things I’ll be showing will be my own holiday snaps, holiday snaps from TV shows and holiday snaps from my books.”

“So, for instance, when we did Trigger Happy TV, we went to Switzerland and found out our runner couldn’t ski and then I got arrested for impersonating a yeti.”

“Then there was stuff from World Shut Your Mouth, which had me the frightening the eskimo with cymbals. There’s another snap of me at Chernobyl, thinking: ‘Should I eat the vegetables here or not?’ So when I put all of them together, I’ve got a seriously great holiday show.”

“We were mid-way through the tour when Covid brought everything to a standstill, so I’m delighted that I’m finally able to get back on the road.”

Tickets for the event on Friday April 1 at 7.30pm are priced at £21 and are available from https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/dom-jolys-holiday-snaps-travel-and-comedy-in-the-danger-zone/